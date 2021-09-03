Watch live as President Joe Biden visits Louisiana to view the state’s damage in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

President Biden has arrived in Louisiana to get a first-hand look at the destruction caused by the monster storm.

Hurricane Ida struck the Gulf coast last weekend and devastated the southern portion of the state, leaving one million people without power.

During his visit, Biden will meet Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and local officials to discuss the recovery mission.

In yesterday’s live White House press briefing, Biden ensured the nation his visit will not affect recovery efforts.