Liz Truss lettuce projected onto Westminster hours after resignation

The Liz Truss lettuce was projected onto the Houses of Parliament on the eve of the prime minister’s resignation on Thursday, 20 October.

Originally set up in a viral YouTube stream by the Daily Star to see which would last the longest, the lettuce or Ms Truss, the vegetable in a wig was beamed onto Westminster just hours after the PM made her announcement.

Ms Truss will be the the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, with 45 days in office.

The lettuce had a shelf life of 10 days.

