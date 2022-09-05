Liz Truss was heckled with shouts of "shame on you" and booed as she arrived at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) after being elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Monday, 5 September.

The foreign secretary defeated rival Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399 in a ballot of party members.

Shouting and music was heard as Ms Truss walked up the CCHQ steps.

Ms Truss will replace Boris Johnson as prime minister on Tuesday, and will fly to Balmoral this week to meet the Queen for the formal handover of power.

