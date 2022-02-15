A Russian invasion of Ukraine remains highly likely, British foreign secretary Liz Truss has warned, as she shared fears that “we could be on the brink of a war in Europe”.

Boris Johnson and US president Joe Biden stressed on Monday evening there remains “a crucial window for democracy” as they maintained there is still time for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

However, Ms Truss offered a downbeat assessment on Tuesday saying the risk of “immediate” attack remains “very high”, and warned that Russian troops could advance soon on Kiev.

