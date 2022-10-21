Ian Blackford says 'there is no acceptable Tory leader' to replace Liz Truss

Ian Blackford believes there is “no acceptable Tory leader” that could take over as prime minister in the aftermath of Liz Truss’s resignation.

The SNP Westminster leader said that “everything which has gone wrong” under the Conservative Party is “evidence” that it’s “finally time to close the door” on the UK.

“Tories haven’t won an election in Scotland since 1955, we’ve continually rejected them,” Mr Blackford told BBC Breakfast.

Chair of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, said the next prime minister should be decided on by next Friday, 28 October.

Sign up for our newsletters.