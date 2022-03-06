Hundreds gather in central London to take part in Million Women Rise march

Hundreds of women and girls gathered in central London to take part in a Million Women Rise march on Saturday (5 March).

The demonstration, which began outside Charing Cross police station and moved towards Scotland Yard, is in protest against men’s violence against women, police violence, racism and misogyny.

Protesters carried drums, chanted and held signs saying: “Women’s rights are human rights” and “The future is female”.

Many on the march wore red, symbolising the blood of women who have died at the hands of men.

