Lawlessness continued in parts of South Africa on Wednesday, in unrest sparked by the imprisonment last week of ex-President Jacob Zuma that has spiraled into days of looting in two of the country’s nine provinces.

Sky News showed images from Durban where its correspondent reported people carrying food supplies ransacked from warehouses in the Mobeni area.

Traffic had piled up as people carried items to vehicles or on foot with no sign of military or police enforcing law and order.

South Africa’s police say 72 people have been killed and 1,234 have been arrested in waves of rioting.