Police on scene in Madrid where veteran Spanish politician was shot in face

Spain’s veteran right-wing politician Alejandro Vidal-Quadras was taken to a hospital in Madrid on Thursday 9 November after being shot in a street in the capital.

Police said he was shot in the face on a central street around 1:30pm local time and was conscious when taken to a hospital.

The 78-year-old was a long-time member of Spain’s conservative Popular Party, its regional leader in Catalonia, and a European Parliament member before he broke away to help found the far-right Vox party.

He left Vox shortly after a failed attempt to win a European lawmaker seat in 2014.