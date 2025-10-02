‘Get back... he has a bomb’: Armed police at Manchester synagogue attack warn public

Armed police are seen trying to get members of public away from the scene of an attack at a synagogue in Greater Manchester on Thursday (2 September).

Two people have died after the suspected terror attack outside the synagogue in Crumpsall, while the suspect has been shot by officers.

An officer in this video can be heard shouting: “Everybody else, get back. If you’re not involved, move back, get away... he has a bomb, go away.”

Dozens of armed officers, fire and ambulance crews have swarmed to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, on Middleton Road, while a police helicopter hovers overhead and a bomb disposal unit is deployed.