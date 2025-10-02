A police sergeant at the Charing Cross police station in London has been caught making misogynistic comments about a woman who was arrested while wearing a fancy dress costume.

The footage was captured undercover as part of a BBC Panorama documentary, which revealed a culture of racism and misogyny within the Met Police.

In the clip, a woman in a police dress-up costume is arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

“ I've paid money to go to clubs and see women dress like this,” Sergeant Joe McIlvenny, who has nearly 20 years of experience in the Met, is heard saying, before getting up from his seat to oversee the search of the woman.

Head of the Metropolitan Police, Sir Mark Rowley, has apologised for the officers’ behaviour.