A line of Bernese Mountain Dogs gave Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina a fond farewell as the Irish president departed his official residence, Áras an Uachtaráin, on Monday (10 November) as his 14-year term came to an end.

The breed is a favourite of Mr Higgins; he owned dogs Bród, Misneach, and Síoda during his presidency, who charmed world leaders and scores of visitors throughout his term.

Catherine Connolly, a former Galway constituency colleague of Mr Higgins, will be inaugurated as Ireland’s 10th president on Tuesday.