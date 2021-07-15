A dog accidentally set his home on fire after he tried to grab food from a counter, turning on a gas burner in the process. The pup, named Finn, attempted the move after his owner, Richard Venya, left his Michigan home to take his children to school. The video then cuts to a fire alarm sounding, with Finn unphased on the floor. A follow-up clip then shows a section of the counter on fire, and a thick layer of smoke in the air. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze and rescue all of the pets in the building.