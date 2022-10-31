Leslie Jones has narrated a Lincoln Project video against voter intimidation ahead of the US midterm elections.

In the short video, posted across social media, the comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member urges the public to cast their vote by “staying in line and getting it done”.

“They’re counting on you to be scared, intimidated and afraid, which you shouldn’t be,” Jones says, referencing previous cases of intimidation at the ballot box.

“Nobody should be walking up to you when you try to vote, that’s your vote.”

