In a first for modern Air Force planes, a US A-10 attack aircraft took off and landed from a US highway this week.

The Michigan State Highway M-32 was closed off as Michigan National Guard’s 127th Wing, the Air Force’s 355th Wing, and Air Force Special Operations Command practised operating four A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft and two C-146A Wolfhound special operations transport planes from the roadway.

“This is believed to be the first time in history that modern Air Force aircraft have intentionally landed on a civilian roadway on US soil,” Air Force Col. James Rossi said.