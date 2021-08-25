The next Capcom collaboration for Monster Hunter Rise has been announced and it’s with the company’s flagship fighting game series Street Fighter. Players will be able to unlock a new armour set from a DLC quest that turns them into Akuma, a recurring Street Fighter antagonist, specifically taking on his appearance from Street Fighter 5. While wearing this armour, players can replicate Akuma’s various moves from the Street Fighter games. The Street Fighter update comes on August 27th, with two more Capcom crossovers still planned to release later this autumn.