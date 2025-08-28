A mother-of-three stole nearly £300,000 of cosmetics and perfumes from Boots stores across London.

The woman can be seen on CCTV, released by the Metropolitan Police, swiping the items and clearing the shelves at the store.

As she does this, another gang member keeps a look out.

The Met Police say the woman was one of 16 arrested as part of a crackdown on organised crime across the capital.

The woman has now been sentenced to 32 months in prison.