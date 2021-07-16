A farmer from York has turned his field of maize plants into a Mr Men and Little Miss themed maze, as the series of children’s books celebrates its 50th anniversary. The franchise, created by Roger Hargreaves, features characters such as Mr Tickle, Mr Bump and Little Miss Sunshine, and two new books with new faces are set to be released in September.

Tom Pearcey, owner of the 15-acre York Maze, said: “They’ve been going for years and endorsed dozens of products and I think everybody in the whole of the UK knows and loves the Mr Men.”