Watch: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks about being ‘attacked’ at South Dakota hotel

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has said that he has been “attacked” at his hotel during his cyber symposium in South Dakota.

Addressing the crowd, Lindell appeared visibly distressed and appeared to fight bake tears before saying: "Last night, when I got to the hotel I was attacked."

"Now I have to go around with a bodyguard for who knows how long, I don't like bodyguards," he said, adding he "likes to have American freedom".

The gathering is intended to provide evidence for the baseless conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 election and the false claims that it was stolen from former President Donald Trump.