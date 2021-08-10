Watch live as Nasa and Northrop Grumman team up to launch a cargo capsule to the International Space Station.

The Cygnus NG-16 spacecraft will blast off atop a two-stage Antares rocket from Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, US, as part of the company's 16th resupply mission to the ISS for NASA.

Northrop Grumman, one of NASA's commercial partners, keeps the space station well-stocked with supplies as part of the agency's commercial cargo resupply program.

The silvery spacecraft is loaded with 8,200 pounds (3,700 kilograms) of crew supplies, hardware and research experiments for the Expedition 65 crew.