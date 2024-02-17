Navalny’s team says Russian authorities are ‘hiding’ his body

A spokesperson for Alexei Navalny has claimed that Russia is ‘hiding’ his body, following his death.

Kira Yarmysh hit out at Vladimir Putin, who she claimed is responsible for the death, during an appearance on BBC News.

“They are trying to cover traces, this is why they are not giving the body to his family and this is why they are just hiding him from them”, she said.

Mr Navalny’s family are now asking for his body to be handed over, as per Russian laws, which state the body of an inmate must be returned within two days of death.