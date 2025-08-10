Watch the moment Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declares that his government’s plan to take control of Gaza City is the “best way” to end the war — a move that has prompted the United Nations Security Council to convene an emergency meeting.

The prime minister outlined a "fairly short timetable" for the next steps in Gaza.

Israel’s air and ground offensive has displaced most of the population and pushed the territory toward famine.

Two more Palestinian children died of malnutrition-related causes on Saturday, bringing the death toll among children in Gaza to 100 since the war began.