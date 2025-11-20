NHS nurse forced to skip meals due to ‘astronomical’ cost of living crisis

An NHS nurse says she has to skip meals to make sure her children are eating due to an "astronomical" cost of living crisis.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC on Thursday (20 November), Antonia Berelson said, "I'm already really worried about [Christmas] and that's exactly why I'm having to pick up extra shifts."

More than half of British households were forced to make financial adjustments to cover essential costs in the month to mid-October 2025, the highest level recorded this year, according to a survey by Which?.

Sir Keir Starmer has said his government’s budget, due to be laid out on Wednesday (26 November), will focus on cutting debt, NHS waiting lists, and the cost-of-living.