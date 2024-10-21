Nigel Farage waved to supporters outside court as a woman admitted throwing a milkshake over the Reform MP during the general election campaign.

Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, today (21 October) pleaded guilty to assault by beating after throwing a milkshake over Mr Farage outside a pub in Clacton-on-Sea.

Thomas Bowen also admitted criminal damage after causing £17.50 of damage to a jacket belonging to Mr Farage’s security officer, James Woolfenden.

Mr Farage was doused as he left the Moon and Starfish Wetherspoon pub in the Essex seaside town on 4 June.

Thomas Bowen had originally denied the charges and was due to go on trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday but changed her pleas to guilty before proceedings began.

Deputy senior district judge Tan Ikram adjourned sentencing to 16 December.