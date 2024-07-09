Nigel Farage arrives at House of Commons with new Reform UK MPs

Nigel Farage arrived at parliament on Tuesday 9 July for his first day in the House of Commons at the head of Reform UK’s first elected MPs.

The group of five men, including party chairman Richard Tice and former Tory MP Lee Anderson, had been expected to stage a Reservoir Dogs-style entrance to Westminster, referring to the Quentin Tarantino film about a failed diamond heist.

The other new arrivals were Rupert Lowe, former chairman of Southampton FC and now MP for Great Yarmouth, and James McMurdock, a 38-year-old former banker who unexpectedly edged the contest in South Basildon and East Thurrock by 98 votes.