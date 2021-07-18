The NYPD is searching for a suspect seen on a security video vandalising two religious statues outside Our Lady of Mercy church in Queens.

The footage shows someone climbing into the church’s front garden in the middle of the night, pulling the statues down, dragging one into an empty street, smashing it into pieces, and at one point stomping on the wreckage.

The suspect then ran from the scene. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

The suspect is described as a woman in her mid-20s, with a medium complexion, average build, and wearing all-black clothing.