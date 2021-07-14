Olivia Rodrigo has arrived at the White House to meet with President Joe Biden as she lends her voice to the administration’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

The 18-year-old pop star will be highlighting the need for young people to get jabbed and will also answer their questions about the vaccine.

Rodrigo will be recording videos to share with her 28 million social media followers, as well as on White House accounts.

Biden's new vaccine push aims to get more adolescents ages 12 to 18 vaccinated before they return to school later this year.