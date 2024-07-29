Phone lines across France hit by acts of vandalism as country hosts Olympics

The French government says multiple telecommunications lines have been hit by acts of vandalism, affecting fibre lines and fixed and mobile phone lines as the country hosts the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The scale of the impact is unclear, as is whether it has affected any Olympic activities.

Vandalism to the lines came after arson attacks hit train networks around France on Friday 26 July, hours before the Olympics opening ceremony.

Marina Ferrari, secretary of state in charge of digital affairs, posted on X that damage in several regions overnight on Sunday to Monday affected telecommunications operators.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the acts.