Billowing smoke from wildfires in Oregon has been captured on satellite footage from space.

Timelapse imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows the devastation that the blaze has caused as it burns across the state.

“The Bootleg Fire” is currently the largest wildfire in the United States, having charred more than 202,000 acres of land already.

Fire officials confirm that over 1,189 personnel are involved in fighting the blaze, but due to hot and dry conditions, it is nowhere near contained.