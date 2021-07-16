A wild bull was filmed storming into a house full of workers in Pakistan last Thursday, in scenes which saw those inside the house fleeing for their lives. After fighting with another bull in the street, the animal veered into the building, located in Punjab, which had five men inside. As the bull causes destruction, the men can be seen scrambling to escape the house, before the bull itself calmly jumps out of the building. The workers, who got out unharmed, then re-entered the house along with others from the neighbourhood.