Pakistan floods: Emergency workers use drones to rescue people stranded on rooftops

Emergency workers in Pakistan have used drones to rescue people stranded by massive floods which have battered the country in recent weeks.

Aerial footage shared by the Associated Press on Tuesday (2 September) shows individuals stuck on various buildings as fast-moving floodwater caused by above-average rainfall passes through the Punjab province.

Over 900,000 people have been evacuated from over 31,000 villages in the area, Irfan Ali Kathia, director general of the Punjab Disaster Management Authority confirmed.

“Our priority is to save lives and ensure a steady supply of essential items to survivors,” Kathia said, discussing deployment of the drones as part of the rescue operation.