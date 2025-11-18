Pro-Palestine supporters carried away by police at Nottingham protest

Police in Nottingham carried away pro-Palestine protesters after they gathered in the city centre in support of proscribed group Palestine Action.

Around 40 to 50 people attended the demonstration, organised by activist group Defend Our Juries, on Tuesday (18 November).

Protesters wielded placards which read “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action” and “Paint is not terrorism” as they sat outside the Central Library in Carrington Street.

Officers picked up numerous protesters and carried them away from the site around 40 minutes after the demonstration began.

The force later confirmed that 28 people had been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.