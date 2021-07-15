Accused Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz rushed at a jail guard and was briefly able to wrestle him to the ground during a 2018 altercation before he was subdued, according to a video shown in court Wednesday.

It happened nine months after the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that left 17 dead and 17 wounded.

The altercation is being tried separately from the first-degree murder case, and the hearing was to determine whether prosecutors should have access to Cruz’s medical records.

Prosecutors are reviewing records indicating that the prison guard mistreated Cruz previously and provoked the attack.