Patrick Mahomes corrects Trump by saying he has never worked with Tommy Tuberville

Patrick Mahomes has corrected Donald Trump's statement that Tommy Tuberville originally recruited him.

The President made a false claim on Wednesday, February 5th, 2025, referring to Mahomes as Tuberville's quarterback.

A day later, Tommy Tuberville appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show, clarifying that he did not coach the quarterback but instead claimed that he has gotten to be "very good friends with [Mahomes]".

The Chief's quarterback has since negated both of these claims, "He did not recruit me at the time," stated Mahomes, "I don't remember if I ever got to meet him or not,".