Woman throws petrol bomb at house with children inside in CCTV footage

CCTV footage shows the shocking moment a woman throws a petrol bomb at a house that had two children inside in East Sussex.

Talisa Windsor was jailed for six years after she was caught stealing petrol from a fuel station before throwing a brick through the window of the Sussex house and hurling a homemade petrol bomb at the door.

The petrol bomb failed to ignite with police soon arriving at the scene.

Investigating officer DC Rose Horan said: “This was an extremely disturbing incident which threatened the lives of a family with two young children.”

