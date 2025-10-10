Moment powerful 7.6-magnitude quake strikes Philippines

A powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Friday (10 October), killing at least two people and forcing thousands to flee coastal areas.

CCTV footage from Davao City captured scenes of residents running in panic as buildings shook across the busy streets.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake struck at 9.43am local time, with its epicentre 62km southeast of Manay in Davao Oriental, at a shallow depth of 10km.

Authorities issued a tsunami warning, prompting mass evacuations, while officials cautioned of damage and aftershocks. The tremor comes weeks after a deadly 6.9-magnitude quake in Cebu.