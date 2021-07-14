Dramatic footage shows a photographer rescuing a woman who had fallen into the sea near the Gateway of India.

The 23-year-old was taking a selfie while sitting on a safety wall close to the famous monument in Mumbai when she lost her balance and fell into the water.

Photographer Gulab Chandra came to her rescue, helping her into an inflatable tube before pulling her to safety.

“I jumped into the sea and pulled her out. I just thought about rescuing her,” Chandra said of his heroic actions.