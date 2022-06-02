The UK has begun a 4-day bank holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee after her 70 years on the throne.

People across the nation have been celebrating the monarch’s milestone as the Queen and her family observed the Trooping the Colour procession in London.

The parade sees members of the royal family joined by soldiers, musicians and horses, who all make their way down The Mall towards Buckingham Palace.

Organisational chaos dogged the start of the celebrations, and a protest by the climate group Animal Rebellion was thwarted my Met police.

