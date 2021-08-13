Plymouth MP Luke Pollard says the city will need to come together as a community to make sense of the “unspeakably awful” shooting that occurred in Keyham on Thursday.

Gunman Jake Davison shot three females and two males before turning the gun on himself. Four were found dead at the scene and another woman died a short time later in hospital.

Luke Pollard MP said: “As a community, we need today to come together to make sense of the events yesterday and we’ve got community centres and churches across Keyham to give people a space to share how they’re feeling”.