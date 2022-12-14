A hot mic appeared to capture an MP telling Suella Braverman to “shut up” as she spoke in the House of Commons.

The incident happened as the home secretary suggested the UK will do “everything we can” to support those struggling around the world, as she responded to a question on economic migrants.

“Oh, shut up,” a voice can be heard saying, as Ms Braverman finished her answer.

It is currently unclear who made the comment.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.