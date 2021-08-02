Poland marked the 77th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising against the Nazi occupation with a state ceremony.

The Warsaw Uprising ended after 63 days and cost the lives of up to 200,000 residents and 10,000 fighters.

During the ceremony, the Polish President, Andrzej Duda, spoke about the courage of those who risked their lives to regain freedom from the Nazis.

He said: "Those who achieved victory in 1920 against the Soviet Union and saved the independence of Poland, made their children grow up here, in Warsaw, in an atmosphere of patriotism and love for freedom and sovereignty."