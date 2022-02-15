Bouncing tyre smashes into police car during routine traffic observation

A bouncing tyre smashed into the windshield of a police car in Pennsylvania on Monday, while officers were parked up for a routine traffic observation.

Dashcam footage captures the moment the loose tyre, which had fallen off a pickup truck, bounces towards the vehicle at speed before shattering the windscreen.

“Talk about expecting the unexpected,” the Spring Township Police Department wrote on social media, sharing the video.

The police also confirmed that no one was injured during the bizarre incident, as the tyre bounced off the car and landed away from the road.

