The Sonoma County Sheriff has released a video showing a police dog released on a Marine Corps veteran - who was mistakenly arrested as a carjacking suspect.

Adam Gabriel was bitten during a police investigation into the carjacking theft of a Jaguar convertible that was allegedly stolen while it was being taken for a test drive.

Footage was recorded by the deputies’ body cameras.

Authorities acknowledge, at the end of the footage, that investigators found that Gabriel was not involved in the theft