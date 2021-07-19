A New York police officer saved the life of a stab victim by using an empty potato chip bag and a roll of tape.

Officer Ronald Kennedy can be heard shouting for someone to get him a bag of potato chips and tape before dressing the victim’s wounds.

The dramatic bodycam footage, filmed in Harlem on 7 July, also catches him telling the injured man to “stay with me” and “keep breathing” as the emergency services arrive.

Kennedy’s quick thinking and heroic actions have been credited with keeping the victim alive before he was taken to hospital.