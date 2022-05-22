As the Met police conclude their investigation into lockdown-breaching parties at Downing Street, Partygate continues to dominate this week’s politics headlines. Boris Johnson appears to have escaped another fixed-penalty notice, but the Met has issued 123 fines to members of his government.

As the cost of living crisis continues to bite, home secretary Priti Patel refuses to answer whether she could live on £1,200 a month, while other government ministers suggest people take on more hours or change jobs to ease the burden.

Away from Westminster, Anthony Albanese has been elected as the new prime minister of Australia.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.