Among the typical crowd of pilgrims and visitors at the Pope’s general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday was an unusual guest: Spider-Man.

This video shows Pope Francis shaking hands with someone dressed as the superhero and chatting for a few moments. Spider-Man is then seen taking selfies with people outside.

The man behind the red and black mask was Mattia Villardita, the founder of a network of volunteers who go into hospitals disguised as movie heroes to entertain sick children.

The 27-year-old’s volunteer work earned him a spot in the VIP section at the weekly papal audience.