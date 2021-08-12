Princess Eugenie has arrived at Balmoral to join her father, Prince Andrew.

The Duke of York is being sued in a New York court by Virginia Giuffre, who claims he sexually abused her when she was 17 years old.

Prince Andrew has consistently denied the claims, but he has also been accused of failing to cooperate with the probe, which has led to “straining relations” between the UK and the US.

His daughter, Eugenie, has now arrived in Scotland accompanied by her husband Jack Brooksbank.