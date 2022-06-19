Prince William marks Father's Day with new image of George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince William has marked Father's Day by sharing a new photo with his three children: George, Charlotte, and Louis.

It's thought the photo was taken in Jordan, the same place as their 2021 Christmas card photo, as the tots pulled faces against the sandy, rocky backdrop.

The photograph bears a strong resemblance to Prince Louis' cheeky personality shown at the Queen's recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations, as he sits on William's shoulders.

"Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!" the royals posted on Instagram alongside the snap.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.