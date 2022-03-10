Priti Patel announces changes to Ukrainian visa scheme

Priti Patel has announced changes to the Ukrainianvisa scheme.

It comes after the home secretary was slammed for only issuing a mere 50 visas to those seeking asylum after fleeing Ukraine.

She said in the Commons on Thursday, 10 March: “From Tuesday, I can announce that Ukrainians with passports will no longer need to go to a Visa application center to get their biometrics.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.