Priti Patel defends UK visa system for Ukrainian refugees

Home Secretary Priti Patel has insisted the UK is “doing everything possible” to speed up efforts to grant visas to Ukrainian refugees.

The Home Office said “around 50” visas had been given the green light under the Ukraine Family Scheme as of 10am on Sunday.

Some 5,535 online applications have been completed and submitted online and 2,368 people had booked a visa appointment to submit their application and biometric information, the Government said.

