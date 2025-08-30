Protests rage in Indonesia as mob sets fire to regional parliament building

An angry mob set fire to a local parliament building in an Indonesian provincial capital, leaving at least three people dead and five others hospitalized, officials said.

The blaze in Makassar, the capital city of South Sulawesi province, began late Friday. Television reports showed the provincial council building ablaze overnight, causing the area to turn an eerie orange color.

Rescuers retrieved three bodies by Saturday morning, while five people were hospitalised with burns or with broken bones after jumping from the building, said Fadli Tahar, a local disaster official.